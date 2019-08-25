Sky Bridges in Guizhou Province 世界桥梁博物馆贵州

Published on Aug 25, 2019

Guizhou is a small inland province in SW China with 0.17 million square kilometers:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guizhou
Guizhou province has numerous high bridges,there are hundreds of bridges in Guizhou which has more than 100m high, 17 of them more than 300m high,60+ more than 200m high. Including 5 more than 1km long span suspension bridges and many more than 500m span:
http://www.highestbridges.com/wiki/in...
Almost all of these bridges build within last 12 years.
贵州是中国西南部内陆一个小省，面积仅有17万平方公里。因为全省都是陡峭的山岭和峡谷，从前长期是中国最穷的省，现在人均排名倒数第三。贵州拥有无数桥面高于100米的高桥，其中17座桥面高超过300米，60多座超过200米。包括5座主跨超过千米的悬索桥以及许多跨度超过500米的高桥。有悬索桥、斜拉桥、拱桥、梁桥、空腹拱桥、矮塔斜拉桥等全部现代桥型。囊括公路桥、铁路桥、油气管线桥、渡槽桥、人行桥等各种用途。贵州的千沟万壑上架起了难以计数的桥梁，绝大多数建于过去12年内。

