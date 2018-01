Published on Jan 18, 2018

After a devastating knee injury in 1996, Picabo Street was determined to compete in the upcoming Winter Olympics in 1998. Going into the Olympic Winter Games Nagano 1998, Street had only been back racing for eight weeks and had seen her world cup ranking drop to 41st. But in the final Street delivered one of the best performances of her career -- winning by just .01 seconds -- earning her only Olympic gold medal of her career.