Tony Schwartz: The Truth About Trump | Oxford Union Q&A

Published on Nov 4, 2016

SUBSCRIBE for more speakers ► http://is.gd/OxfordUnion

Oxford Union on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theoxfordunion

Oxford Union on Twitter: @OxfordUnion

Website: http://www.oxford-union.org/



Announcing his candidacy for the Republican nomination back in June 2015, Donald Trump stated "We need a leader that wrote 'The Art of the Deal' ". Tony Schwartz was the ghostwriter of the book Trump calls 'his proudest achievement'. Schwartz has been vocal about his regrets in working on the piece, but, having worked intimately with Trump, provides a fascinating perspective into the personality and idiosyncrasies of the Republican nominee



ABOUT THE OXFORD UNION SOCIETY: The Oxford Union is the world's most prestigious debating society, with an unparalleled reputation for bringing international guests and speakers to Oxford. Since 1823, the Union has been promoting debate and discussion not just in Oxford University, but across the globe.