3 DAYS TO GO! O Rei and his untouchable treble

Published on Jun 11, 2018

There is a reason why Pele is regarded as one of football’s greatest ever. No player has lifted the FIFA World Cup more times than the Brazilian legend, who triumphed in 1958, 1962 and 1970.



