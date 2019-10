Published on Oct 22, 2019

Denver has experienced rapid growth over the last several years, and the Auraria campus has changed along with it. We sat down with a Professor Shawn Worthy and senior Amelia Poshkus from Metropolitan State University of Denver to see how they've seen the campus evolve.



