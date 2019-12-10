Extended backward roll and forward thrust while holding the ball [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Published on Dec 10, 2019

Exercise: sit on the ground with the ball in your hands and slightly flexed legs. Roll backwards with your arms and legs extended until the ball and your feet touch the floor. Sit back up, spring forwards, extend your legs and arms and gently bounce the ball once between your legs.



Key points:

• For backward roll:

1) Pelvis to be kept as high as possible

2) Arms to be kept pinned symmetrically to ground

3) Legs to be kept straight and knees to be extended as far as possible when toes touch ground



• Arms to be extended as far forwards as possible when ball is bounced between feet