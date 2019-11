Published on Nov 3, 2019

Spain's first-half goals from Jordi Escobar and Moriba Ilaix saw them defeat Cameroon 2-0 in their final match of Group E. Unbeaten in the group stage, La Rojita have earned a match-up with Senegal in the Round of 16.



