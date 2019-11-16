Syria scandal: New whistleblower claims chemical weapons watchdog OPCW suppressed Douma evidence

Published on Nov 16, 2019

Pushback with Aaron Maté



A whistleblower from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is accusing top officials of tampering with evidence collected at the scene of an alleged chemical weapons attack in the Syrian city of Douma in April 2018. The official, a senior scientist who collected samples at the scene, is the second with the OPCW's Douma team to allege that evidence was suppressed. His testimony raises new doubts about the claim that the Syrian government carried out a chemical attack in Douma, which led to US-France-UK airstrikes -- and with it, new concerns that the world's chemical weapons watchdog is politically compromised.



We discuss the whistleblower's findings with award-winning MIT Professor Emeritus Theodore Postol, whose scientific studies have also raised doubts about allegations of chemical weapons attacks by the Syrian government. One of his studies was recently at the center of an academic controversy, as we also address during this interview.



Guest: Theodore Postol, award-winning Professor of Science, Technology and National Security Policy at MIT.



