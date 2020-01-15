Bhad Bhabie Focusing On MENTAL HEALTH & Taking A Break From Limelight!

Published on Jan 15, 2020

Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot less of Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, for the time being. The 16 year old rapper has announced she’s taking a break from social media for the sake of her mental health.



What’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and this is pretty shocking news for Bhad Bhabie who shot to fame all THANKS to social media. I’m sure you remember this…



Yep, that was the viral video that started it all… After that clip blew up on social media Bhad Bhabie became a bona fide social media star, but it hasn’t been exactly smooth sailing for the now 16 year old. We’ll get to that in a second.



But first… Danielle abruptly announced that she’s leaving social media. In a now deleted instagram post, she wrote:



“Due to my mental health I will be taking a small break from this app. I hate to say it but y’all won! Congrats mission complete. Y’all made the lil 16 year old completely lose it! Social media has not only made me who I am but also is every reason I can’t sleep at night… There’s no winning as a celebrity on this app… This is really draining. When I do come back I will be touring with the comments off.”



Though she deleted the original post, she did leave up this one on her instagram stories:



“Blows me how I watch people who can’t even tell me my favorite color try to tell me about myself and who I’m f---ing and why I act how I do! When will ya’ll learn you don’t f---ing know me so stop speaking to me like you do.”



The “Babyface Savage” rapper also outlined some of the backlash she’s received in recent months.



In December, Bhad Bhabie came under fire when she debuted braids on social media, which many took as cultural appropriation. She sarcastically “apologized” by posting a video rocking the braids writing:



I want to deeply apologize to everyone who’s life’s have seriously effected by the way I wear my hair and from the bottom of my heart I wanted to tell you *** 😘





Danielle also said she’s been accused of being racist because of her tattoos. She showed off her newest addition just a few days ago.



But the teenage viral star has also dealt with other issues this year, including a public feud with fellow rapper Woah Vicky. Remember this?



Back in October, the two got into an all out brawl at a studio in Atlanta and a whole ton of drama followed, including a she said/she said about who really threw punches. According to Danielle, Woah Vicky didn’t touch her! As in, she’s a terrible fighter...



But Woah Vicky told a very different story. She claimed that Danielle didn’t throw any punches either… and worse, that she needs spiritual help.



Well, update on that nonsense: Danielle went on Twitter and publicly challenged Woah Vicky to a legit boxing match. She wrote:



“1 million and I’ll fight that horse toothed hoe in the ring. Logan Paul, Jake Paul, cut the check.”



Now that pay per view has yet to be confirmed, but we do know Vicky is taking it seriously. Right after the challenge, she got to work and posted this video titled, “The Woah Vicky Bhad Bhabie Fight Is Officially Confirmed?” We can see the rapper hard at work, preparing for a boxing match!



Whether or not the fight actually happens is still up in the air…



But back to Bhad Bhabie’s break from social media… In her announcement, the rapper mentioned touring. Though nothing is on the books just yet, this would be her first time on the road in two years after her 2018, “Banned in the USA” tour. And Danielle’s been wildly successful since then.



For starters, she’s got more than 17 million followers on Instagram, which of course translates to straight cash for promotion deals. Plus, she’s got a deal with Atlantic records and has been cranking out real hits.



She was the youngest star to go platinum in the last decade, and her last three songs ALONE have hit more than 350 million hits on Youtube. Not to mention a new Snapchat series on the way.



The girl isn’t just rapping about fat stacks -- she’s actually raking in those millions!



All that to say, we don’t think Bhad Bhabie will stay away from social media for too long, especially considering it’s a vital part of her career.



Heck, we all need breaks every now and then, right?



But what do you think about Bhad Bhabie’s sudden departure from Instagram? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below



