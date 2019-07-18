House to Pentagon: Did You Weaponize Ticks? - #NewWorldNextWeek

Loading...
Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:Story #1: House Orders Pentagon to Say If It Weaponized Ticks and Released Themhttps://bit.ly/2LY4MxO‘Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons’https://bit.ly/2SoUAzt‘Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Government's Secret Germ Laboratory’https://bit.ly/2SocphTSearch: “Plum Island”https://bit.ly/2O3l234Episode 356 – Top 5 “Conspiracy Theories” That Turned Out To Be Truehttps://bit.ly/32xaBbhEpisode 111 – A Brief History of Biowarfarehttps://bit.ly/2JCDJX1Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kellyhttps://bit.ly/2LYYduKStory #2: Scientists Find "Man-Made Climate Change Doesn't Exist In Practice"https://bit.ly/2xU9cxqWinter Monsoons Became Stronger During Geomagnetic Reversal; Revealing the Impact of Cosmic Rays on the Earth's Climatehttps://bit.ly/2NTsuO9PDF: “NO EXPERIMENTAL EVIDENCE FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE”https://bit.ly/2JyQvG4Interview 255 – Dr. Richard Lindzenhttps://bit.ly/2YepBv8UN Warning: Just 3 YEARS Left to Save the Earth!https://bit.ly/2Y7NFA6Just 96 Months to Save World, Says Prince Charles (2009)https://bit.ly/2uIpFkqPrince Charles Exclusive: We Have 35 Months to Tackle Climate Change (2015)https://bit.ly/2SoUF6f“Next 18 Months Will Decide” Climate Change Success – Prince Charles (2019)https://bit.ly/2JKZ0wG“Why Does the Sun Shine?”https://bit.ly/1gysHsDStory #3: FBI To Ramp Up Social Media Surveillancehttps://bit.ly/2Y17ncIPDF: “Social Media Alerting”https://bit.ly/2YXiqVBEpisode 332 – The Weaponization of Social Mediahttps://bit.ly/2Ke4NNg300 Californian Cities Secretly Have Access to Palantirhttps://bit.ly/2Y8W8mmArmies of Fake Accounts “Ruined” Twitter in the Middle Easthttps://bit.ly/2GdUpCcLeaked Images Show US-Backed MKO Terrorist Social Media Operations Against Iranhttps://bit.ly/2SjYbilYou can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join. Thank You.
