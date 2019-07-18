House to Pentagon: Did You Weaponize Ticks? - #NewWorldNextWeek

Published on Jul 18, 2019

New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:



Story #1: House Orders Pentagon to Say If It Weaponized Ticks and Released Them

https://bit.ly/2LY4MxO



‘Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons’

https://bit.ly/2SoUAzt



‘Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Government's Secret Germ Laboratory’

https://bit.ly/2SocphT



Search: “Plum Island”

https://bit.ly/2O3l234



Episode 356 – Top 5 “Conspiracy Theories” That Turned Out To Be True

https://bit.ly/32xaBbh



Episode 111 – A Brief History of Biowarfare

https://bit.ly/2JCDJX1



Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly

https://bit.ly/2LYYduK



Story #2: Scientists Find "Man-Made Climate Change Doesn't Exist In Practice"

https://bit.ly/2xU9cxq



Winter Monsoons Became Stronger During Geomagnetic Reversal; Revealing the Impact of Cosmic Rays on the Earth's Climate

https://bit.ly/2NTsuO9



PDF: “NO EXPERIMENTAL EVIDENCE FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE”

https://bit.ly/2JyQvG4



Interview 255 – Dr. Richard Lindzen

https://bit.ly/2YepBv8



UN Warning: Just 3 YEARS Left to Save the Earth!

https://bit.ly/2Y7NFA6



Just 96 Months to Save World, Says Prince Charles (2009)

https://bit.ly/2uIpFkq



Prince Charles Exclusive: We Have 35 Months to Tackle Climate Change (2015)

https://bit.ly/2SoUF6f



“Next 18 Months Will Decide” Climate Change Success – Prince Charles (2019)

https://bit.ly/2JKZ0wG



“Why Does the Sun Shine?”

https://bit.ly/1gysHsD



Story #3: FBI To Ramp Up Social Media Surveillance

https://bit.ly/2Y17ncI



PDF: “Social Media Alerting”

https://bit.ly/2YXiqVB



Episode 332 – The Weaponization of Social Media

https://bit.ly/2Ke4NNg



300 Californian Cities Secretly Have Access to Palantir

https://bit.ly/2Y8W8mm



Armies of Fake Accounts “Ruined” Twitter in the Middle East

https://bit.ly/2GdUpCc



Leaked Images Show US-Backed MKO Terrorist Social Media Operations Against Iran

https://bit.ly/2SjYbil



