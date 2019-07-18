House to Pentagon: Did You Weaponize Ticks? - #NewWorldNextWeek

Transcript

Published on Jul 18, 2019

Welcome back to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: House Orders Pentagon to Say If It Weaponized Ticks and Released Them
https://bit.ly/2LY4MxO

‘Bitten: The Secret History of Lyme Disease and Biological Weapons’
https://bit.ly/2SoUAzt

‘Lab 257: The Disturbing Story of the Government's Secret Germ Laboratory’
https://bit.ly/2SocphT

Search: “Plum Island”
https://bit.ly/2O3l234

Episode 356 – Top 5 “Conspiracy Theories” That Turned Out To Be True
https://bit.ly/32xaBbh

Episode 111 – A Brief History of Biowarfare
https://bit.ly/2JCDJX1

Requiem for the Suicided: Dr. David Kelly
https://bit.ly/2LYYduK

Story #2: Scientists Find "Man-Made Climate Change Doesn't Exist In Practice"
https://bit.ly/2xU9cxq

Winter Monsoons Became Stronger During Geomagnetic Reversal; Revealing the Impact of Cosmic Rays on the Earth's Climate
https://bit.ly/2NTsuO9

PDF: “NO EXPERIMENTAL EVIDENCE FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE”
https://bit.ly/2JyQvG4

Interview 255 – Dr. Richard Lindzen
https://bit.ly/2YepBv8

UN Warning: Just 3 YEARS Left to Save the Earth!
https://bit.ly/2Y7NFA6

Just 96 Months to Save World, Says Prince Charles (2009)
https://bit.ly/2uIpFkq

Prince Charles Exclusive: We Have 35 Months to Tackle Climate Change (2015)
https://bit.ly/2SoUF6f

“Next 18 Months Will Decide” Climate Change Success – Prince Charles (2019)
https://bit.ly/2JKZ0wG

“Why Does the Sun Shine?”
https://bit.ly/1gysHsD

Story #3: FBI To Ramp Up Social Media Surveillance
https://bit.ly/2Y17ncI

PDF: “Social Media Alerting”
https://bit.ly/2YXiqVB

Episode 332 – The Weaponization of Social Media
https://bit.ly/2Ke4NNg

300 Californian Cities Secretly Have Access to Palantir
https://bit.ly/2Y8W8mm

Armies of Fake Accounts “Ruined” Twitter in the Middle East
https://bit.ly/2GdUpCc

Leaked Images Show US-Backed MKO Terrorist Social Media Operations Against Iran
https://bit.ly/2SjYbil

