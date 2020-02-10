Cole Sprouse & Lili Reinhart Fly SOLO To Oscars After-Parties!

Published on Feb 10, 2020

While the Oscars were last night, the real party followed the big event at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party. And while both Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart attended the event, they denied fans a Sprousehart red carpet moment and were reportedly keeping their distance from one another while inside.



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and we love Oscars Sunday because it’s just the gift that keeps on giving. As soon as the show is over, the celebs move on to the after parties and the fun just keeps going from there.



And what’s so great about the after parties is that you don’t have to be a nominee, presenter, or performer to attend.



Wait, does that mean we could go?... No (Ok moving on)



It’s a party full of Hollywood’s biggest stars all dressed in their finest Oscars fashion.



So what’s not to love about that?!



And these after parties, like the Vanity Fair party, are so big that they even have a red carpet of their own.



And of course, we are always looking out for adorable couple moments on the red carpet, because this is the end of award season and we need some cute pics to hold us over until next year!



So naturally, when we saw both Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse at the event, we thought maybe we’d get a sweet Sprousehart red carpet moment, but unfortunately they walked separately.



Cole arrived with his twin brother Dylan. And the guys looked stylish as Cole rocked a silk shirt and white jacket, and Dylan wore an embroidered jacket with some steel-toed boots.



Dylan eventually posed for some pics with his girlfriend, model Barbara Palvin, but Cole wasn’t seen on the carpet with Lili.



Meanwhile, Lili walked the red carpet alone, looking absolutely stunning in this floral gown. Honestly, it was one of my favorite looks!



But Lili did eventually stop to pose with her Riverdale co-star Madelaine Petsch.



Once inside the party the Riverdale crew managed to find one another with Cole catching up with KJ Apa and Lili getting down on the dance floor with Madelaine and Cami Mendes.



So while there is no photo evidence that Lili and Cole interacted during the party, as far as we know, it seems like these two are still totally fine.



Just a few days ago when the pair accidentally unfollowed each other on Instagram, Lili said it was simply due to a "glitch."



She said quote, “there was a glitch on Instagram everyone, don’t freak out”



And in the past Cole has acknowledged wanting to make sure they are seen as individuals while still being supportive partners to one another.



Back in July he told W Mag quote, “We’re acknowledging that we’re in a relationship, but it’s a small part of who we are as people. We want our own separate identities. Lili is an incredibly talented individual who speaks for herself and deserves her own voice box in every single way.”



So it’s totally possible that they just wanted to give each other some individual spotlight for the night.



However from walking the carpet alone to the Instagram unfollow glitch, some fans think that this could mean there is something more going on in their relationship while a lot of others think people are just reading too much into it.



But let’s also talk about another potential couple that was spotted at the Vanity Fair after party.



Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.



We all know that Stormi’s parents were together for around two years before announcing their break back in October, but apparently they have been spending more and more time together these days.



According to TMZ they both attended the VF after party, but also walked in separately.



Kylie posed on the carpet with her sister Kim, but Travis was seen on her IG stories with the rest of her fam on the way to the event.



In this clip you’ll see Kourt eating some Hawaiian bread living her best life, and then it pans over to Travis. Kylie wrote quote, “it be your own family sometimes”



And like we said before, lately Kylie and Travis have continued to spend time together as they co-parent their daughter.



Most recently, they celebrated Stomi’s birthday as a family with a trip to Disney World and a Stormi-world 2 party.



But I want to know what you guys think about all of this.

Do you think Kylie and Travis could be back together? And are people reading too much into Cole and Lili walking solo at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party?



Thanks for hanging out with me here on Clevver News, I’m Sussan Mourad and have a great day.





