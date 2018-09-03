The Best Contenders Unveiled in London!!

Published on Sep 3, 2018

The world discovered who is in with a chance of walking away from The Best FIFA Football Awards on 24 September with a trophy under their arm after the final lists of hopefuls were unveiled at an event in London.



Reigning The Best FIFA Men’s Player Cristiano Ronaldo is back in the running, while there are two first-time nominees in FIFA World Cup™ finalist and adidas Golden Ball winner Luka Modric, and Liverpool’s electric Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah.



