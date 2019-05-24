The Best Brotherly Moments at the Olympics Games | Top Moments

Sit back and enjoy this episode of Top Moments, featuring the most brotherly moments from the Olympic Games! Featuring:
Allistair & Jonathan Brownlee
Martin & Valent Sinkovic
Andreas & Wolfgang Linger
Robert & Christoph Harting
Peter & Pavol Hochschorner
Shaolin Sandor & Shaoang Liu
Tariku & Kenenisa Bekele
Paul & Gary O'Donovan
Bob & Mike Bryan
Pau & Marc Gasol
Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic
Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com