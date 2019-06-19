Australia's Kerr bags four | Women’s World Cup Daily

Published on Jun 19, 2019

Sam Kerr bagged four goals to secure Australia's place in the Round of 16 while Italy topped Group C despite losing 1-0 to Brazil in Valenciennes. It’s not all over for Brazil yet though: with six points they are guaranteed to qualify as one of the best third-placed teams.



Marta cemented her place as a World Cup icon - becoming the all-time top scorer across both the men's and women's World Cups on what was a truly momentous day at the FIFA Women's World Cup.



