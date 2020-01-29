Anna Shcherbakova is one of Russia's latest teenage figure skating stars

Published on Jan 29, 2020

Russian Figure Skater Anna Shcherbakova has already achieved a lot at the age of 15: Currently, she is a two-time Russian national champion (2019, 2020) and the first senior lady to land a quad lutz and two quad lutz jumps in a program. But she wants more: " I think of myself as a fighter. I may look fragile and small but at the same time, I try to show everything on the ice as a full-fledged adult skater." Enjoy watching this insight into her life as a young professional figure skater!



