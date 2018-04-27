The CIA / Mossad Wars for Oil in Sudan - Genie Oil Part 7

Published on Apr 27, 2018

This educational video reviews the history of Rothschild / Rockefeller operations in Sudan.



Crowd funding makes my investigations possible!



DONATIONS BY CREDIT OR DEBIT CARD:



Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/EndTimesNewsR...

PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/EndTimesNewsReport



DONATIONS BY CRYPTOCURRENCY:



Bitcoin: 1JRJ4Zv6SH67WjYA4FSVQfQVwcsc2rFtiX

Ethereum: 0xEe6c6dEd9a7608B6Bfdd02f10921f231099b5435

Litecoin: LfHK1Cnz6P5wxgQYS4Y2ZCk4m1J6kg4Gqh



DONATIONS BY CHECK, CASH OR MONEY ORDER:



Jake Morphonios

PO Box 1333

Kernersville, NC 27285



(You are also welcome to send personal letters to me here.)



-----------------------------------------------------------------



News tips or media inquiries: blackstoneintel@protonmail.com



-----------------------------------------------------------------



Connect to Jake on Social Media:



D Tube: https://d.tube/morphonios

Steemit: https://www.steemit.com/@morphonios

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/endtimesnews...

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/morphonios

YouTube Backup: https://www.youtube.com/jake333



_