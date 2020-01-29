[LIVE] Coronavirus Pandemic: Real Time Counter, World Map, News

Watch Queue
Novel coronavirus Live Streaming: Breaking news, world Map and live counter on confirmed cases, recovered cases(COVID-19).
I started this live stream on Jan 26th, and since Jan 30th I have been streaming this without stopping. Many people are worried about the coronavirus spreading. For anyone that wants to know the numbers and progression of worldwide spread of this virus, I offer this live stream. The purpose is not to instill fear or panic, nor is it to necessarily comfort; I just present the data to help inform the public of the current situation.
At first, I tried to show only official data from governments without any manipulation. But many people wanted to apply up-to-date data to stream, I added procedure to manually manipulate data with my computer. As seeing the inflicted countries sharply increased, I realized that no longer I could not afford new information from 100 countries 'alone'. So I made another procedure which enables moderators can manipulate number on screen remotely. Not only moderators who willingly accepted hard works but also everyone that give us reliable information are making data of stream.
The numbers on screen is based on combination of government announcement and news media. For more than a month, I and moderators have been experienced about which information will be included in the next day's official announcement. As most of you feel, I want to empahsize that the number on screen have high possiblity that would be adapted next official announcement. Once a day, our numbers are exactly matched with governments announcement. And still there are many possibility we are showing incorrect numbers.
There were some questions that 'do you believe the number from China?'.I partially agree with recent decreasement in confirmed case numbers because China has been set the strong lockdown strategy in Wuhan (If lockdown won't work, it means we have no future. I strongly hope lockdown has great effects on decreasing confirmed cases). Several days ago, in WHO media conference someone asked the question about the number of recovered patients. Accoriding to Dr. John Campbell's video, WHO set the criteria of recovered patients as follow: 1. no symptom 2. normal chest X-ray 3. consecutive negative lab tests for 2 days. But this criteria is just recommendation by WHO. Most of countries would try to follow the criteria when they can contain COVID19. But when they are in harsh circumstance of shortage of medical resources or political pressure, those will make them hard to follow it. I roughly guess that China doesn't follow the criteria recommended by WHO.
I majored in life science and joined bioinformatics laboratory for master degree. At that time I used python. Since I decided to change my career as dentist, I have been stopped programming for 15 years. Now, I start to learn more about python with googling.
Because my job doesn't allow mistakes, I won't try something new works. Still I am wondering how can i start this live streaming. Sometimes python program doesn't work as i intended.
If I can devote all my free time to this live stream, I would give more accurate and faster information. But please understand that I can't manipulate data all day. While I am working and sleeping, data gathering is done automatically.
I live in South Korea. At the beginning of streaming, the number of confirmed cases were not so high in South Korea. After sudden appearing local transmission that can't be trackable, the number has been dramatically increased. Please be warned that COVID-19 is highly contagious disease.
Although the stream started off crude and basic, many people have supported me in improving and maintaining this. It is because of your support that I am encouraged to keep streaming. I especially appreciate all moderators for willingly accepting the role. They have given their precious time to making this live stream better - Max Mustermann, Stephanie Hughes, Random, Entrenched Trader, Droid Knight, Craft Fan, Fries, jlpowell73, The NCV, Josh Leathers,The Eldritch God, srpk khin, Hitz1001, Red Chiref, GildArt by Gilda, emmamec, lambi, AmberLeanne, Roger Clemons, DukeHeart and amithist57.
I hope this live stream can be a useful source of information for you.
Please keep track of the numbers that impact you and let them inform the decisions you make when you have to make them.
Please take care. Keeping good immunity is very important!!!
Please sleep, eat and rest fully for resilience.
Keep those affected by this unfortunate outbreak in your thoughts.
Apocalypse / Apprehensive_at_Best / Arms_Dealer / Dark_Alley_Deals / Gangsta_Choir_Descends / Gothic_Vigilante / Heaven_and_Hell / Heaven_and_Hell_Part_2 / Inescapable / Into_the_Sky / Lonely_Troutman / Lonely_Troutman_II / Parzival / Reception / Scarab / Spine_Chilling_Cardiac_Tension / Spookster / The_Emperor_s_Army /
Time Passing By: http://audionautix.com/
Hero Down: http://incompetech.com/
Others from www.bensound.com
