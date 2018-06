Published on Jun 6, 2018

From Socrates' stunning effort through Dennis Bergkamp's sublime touch and finish to Torsten Frings' piledriver, No8s have contributed some superb goals to past FIFA World Cups. We look back on some of the best.



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Check out FIFA on YouTube’s most popular videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Please subscribe to FIFA on YouTube to stay updated on daily releases: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpcT...



Other FIFA Social Media Channels:

www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

www.twitter.com/fifacom