#onions #recipes #onion

Such delicious from ordinary onions for a penny!

Кулинарный Микс с Кристиной Оловянниковой
469K
14,886 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 18, 2019

If you like onions, or, conversely, do not like onions - see this recipe. Try to cook the onions accurately, and I'm sure that you have definitely added and added everyday recipes to your piggy bank. I love this onion caviar!
: Products:
Onion - 450 gr.
Carrots - 150 gr.
Apple - 150 gr.
Water - 300-350 ml.
Bay leaf - 2 pcs.
Allspice - 3 pcs.
Carnation - 2 pcs.
Ground black pepper to taste.
Vegetable oil - 3 tbsp.

For cooperation - kulinmix@gmail.com

Subscribe to the channel so as not to miss new recipes ▶ - https://www.youtube.com/c/kulinarniymix

Are you already subscribed? ▶ ️ then turn on the bell 🔔 to receive notifications of new video recipes!

#onions #recipes #onion #onioncaviar #recipes

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to