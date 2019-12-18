Watch Queue
Queue
Loading...
Loading...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
If you like onions, or, conversely, do not like onions - see this recipe. Try to cook the onions accurately, and I'm sure that you have definitely added and added everyday recipes to your piggy bank. I love this onion caviar!
: Products:
Onion - 450 gr.
Carrots - 150 gr.
Apple - 150 gr.
Water - 300-350 ml.
Bay leaf - 2 pcs.
Allspice - 3 pcs.
Carnation - 2 pcs.
Ground black pepper to taste.
Vegetable oil - 3 tbsp.
For cooperation - kulinmix@gmail.com
Subscribe to the channel so as not to miss new recipes ▶ - https://www.youtube.com/c/kulinarniymix
Are you already subscribed? ▶ ️ then turn on the bell 🔔 to receive notifications of new video recipes!
#onions #recipes #onion #onioncaviar #recipes
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Loading playlists...