Published on Dec 13, 2016

With a YOG Champion (Sabrina Massialas) and a Rio 2016 Medallist (Alexander Massialas) and World #1 as his kids, coach and father Greg Massialas - a fencing Olympian himself - supports his son and daughter in their fencing careers. Find out more about this inspiring family.



