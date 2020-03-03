Improve your Backstroke Swimming technique | Learn from an Olympic Medallist | Olympian's Tips

Have you ever wondered how important is to know where to enter your hand into the water at the top of your stroke? Olympic medallist Elisabeth Beisel show you an easy but very important trick to nail your technique.

Learn with the best olympians some tips and tricks to improve your swimming technique. Nail your enter hand position with Elisabeth Beisel. Watch now!

