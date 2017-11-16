#33 on Trending

What Is The Most Dangerous Drug In The World? ft. In A Nutshell (Kurzgesagt)

AsapSCIENCE
7.1M
1,013,566 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Nov 16, 2017

From drug overdose to the war on drugs, what's most deadly?
Check out In A Nutshell (Kurzgesagt) http://www.youtube.com/Kurzgesagt
How Stupid Things Become Smart Together: https://youtu.be/16W7c0mb-rE


SUBSCRIBE! It's free: http://bit.ly/asapsci

Follow us @whalewatchmeplz & @mitchellmoffit

Written by Rachel Salt, Gregory Brown and Mitchell Moffit

GET THE ASAPSCIENCE BOOK: http://asapscience.com/book/

FOLLOW US!
Instagram and Twitter: @whalewatchmeplz and @mitchellmoffit
Clickable: http://bit.ly/16F1jeC and http://bit.ly/15J7ube

AsapINSTAGRAM: https://instagram.com/asapscience/
Facebook: http://facebook.com/AsapSCIENCE
Twitter: http://twitter.com/AsapSCIENCE
Tumblr: http://asapscience.tumblr.com

SNAPCHAT 'whalewatchmeplz' and 'pixelmitch'

Created by Mitchell Moffit (twitter @mitchellmoffit) and Gregory Brown (twitter @whalewatchmeplz).

Send us stuff!

ASAPSCIENCE INC.
P.O. Box 93, Toronto P
Toronto, ON, M5S2S6

References:

https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/han0038...

https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2...

http://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/5...

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...

https://emergency.cdc.gov/han/han0038...

https://www.nytimes.com/2016/03/26/us...

http://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10...

https://www.drugabuse.gov/related-top...

http://www.camh.ca/en/hospital/health...

https://www.drugabuse.gov/publication...

http://www.who.int/mediacentre/news/r...

http://www.iflscience.com/editors-blo...

http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/04...

http://www.who.int/substance_abuse/pu...

http://www.ias.org.uk/uploads/pdf/New...

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Median_...

http://www.iflscience.com/health-and-...

http://www.thelistcafe.com/top-10-wor...

http://gizmodo.com/the-new-deadliest-...

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to