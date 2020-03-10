Billie Eilish STRIPS Down To Bra At Concert!

Published on Mar 10, 2020

Billie Eilish shocked her fans during her Miami tour stop when she stripped down to barely nothing in an attempt to tackle body-shaming, and her powerful message was received and followed by a massive praise.



What’s up guys, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News, and more now than ever before, Billie Eilish is using the power of her voice to make a difference.



And I’m not talking about her singing voice (although she does have the voice of an actual angel).



During the first stop of her Where Do We Go World Tour in Miami last night, Billie took a few minutes to address the backlash she constantly faces for choosing not to show off her body, and cover herself in baggy clothing.





