Jeffrey Epstein's Victim Details Abuse | Virginia Giuffre | Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal

Premiered Dec 2, 2019

BBC Panorama: The Prince & the Epstein Scandal Full Interview - Virginia Roberts Giuffre Speaks Out Since Prince Andrew Was Stripped of His Royal Duties



(1-888-373-7888)

The National Human Trafficking Hotline is a national, anti-trafficking hotline and resource center serving victims and survivors of human trafficking and the anti-trafficking community in the United States.



When you call 800.656.HOPE (4673), you'll to be routed to a local sexual assault service provider in your area. Trained staff can provide confidential support ..