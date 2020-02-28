#SkaiJackson #BhadBhabie #DanielleBregoli

Skai Jackson Gets Restraining Order Against Bhad Bhabie!

Published on Feb 28, 2020

The feud between Danielle Bregoli, AKA Bhad Bhabie, and actress Skai Jackson has legally escated. Skai has filed a restraining order against the rapper.

It’s clear that Skai has taken the recent death threats against her by Danielle very seriously. She’s taken legal action against the rapper in LA County.

We’re going to get into the full drama in just a minute, but here’s where we know now according to the documents Skai filed, which were obtained by TMZ:

The 17 year old actress claims that Bhad Bhabie sent her text messages 4 months ago saying she wanted to fight her. The texts were presented to the court.


