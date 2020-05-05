#noahcentineo #IGLive

Noah Centineo WORRIES Fans With New Unrecogizable Look!

Published on May 5, 2020

Noah Centineo shocked fans over the weekend when he appeared unrecognizable during an Instagram Live sesh, and now concerned fans are worried about his well being.

Times are tough for everyone right now, and it never hurts to check up on your loved ones… even if you think they’re doing just fine.

Noah Centineo is a big advocate for mental health, especially in recent weeks after his Instagram Live session with chief medical officer, Ken Duckworth, of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.


