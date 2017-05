Published on May 14, 2017

Learn how the German-developed Goal Control detects whether or not a goal has been scored. One of the steps where technology is being called to reduce controversy and improve the game of football.



Discover the amazing technology that takes Olympians even further in the "The Tech Race": https://www.olympicchannel.com/en/pla...



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5