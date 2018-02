Published on Feb 20, 2018

The dream continues for Nigerian Bobsleig team of Seun, Akyoma, and Ngozi as they take advantage of crucial track time in Calgary with the help of their local coach.



Experience the thrills and spills of being a top winter Olympic hopeful in immersive 360 VR as they prepare for the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games: http://bit.do/TGEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com