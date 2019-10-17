#ThrowbackThursday

Eliud Kipchoge wins Men's Marathon @ Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
Published on Oct 17, 2019

Enjoy this look back at the Men's Marathon from the Summer Olympic Games 2016 in Rio, where the Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge won his first Olympic Gold Medal!

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

