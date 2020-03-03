Dad & Son Do Drag Together for the First Time | MTV's Drag My Dad

Logo
538K
1,150 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Mar 3, 2020

As Brendan discovers what being queer means to him, he brings along his dad Andy for the ride! While their drag looks may be VERY different, Bob The Drag Queen makes sure they both are equally fabulous. ✨

Subscribe: http://logo.to/ZirLXq

Connect with Logo TV:
Instagram LogoTV: http://instagram.com/LogoTV
Follow Logo TV: https://twitter.com/LogoTV
News from Logo TV: http://www.NewNowNext.com
Like Logo TV: http://facebook.com/Logo
LogoTV's Official Site: https://www.logotv.com




Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to