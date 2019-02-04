How To Write Chord Progressions With NEGATIVE HARMONY [Simple Explanation]

Published on Feb 4, 2019

http://musictheoryforguitar.com Negative Harmony is a very simple concept that has been made unnecessarily complex.



You may have heard about Negative Harmony (after all, it was all the rage on YouTube a while ago) and maybe you tried to understand it.



But for all the talk about it, there are still very few resources that actually explain it! Most people came away with the idea that Negative Harmony is an abstract or brainy concept reserved to geniuses.



In reality, everybody can use Negative Harmony in their music - it's not difficult to do as long as you can play a few chords on your guitar. You can find everything else in the video below.



In this video you will learn what Negative Harmony is, how it works, and how you can use it in your music. I play plenty of examples so you can hear how it sounds, and see how to use it in practice.



By the time you get to the end of the video you will be able to apply Negative Harmony to create new chord progressions that sound great





COMPLETE CHORD MASTERY COURSE: https://www.musictheoryforguitar.com/...





If you like this video, share, like, comment & don't forget to subscribe for more content!



Need help with music theory for guitar? Check out these FREE resources: https://www.musictheoryforguitar.com/...





FOLLOW ME:



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/musictheoryfo...

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MusicTheoryF...

Twitter: https://twitter.com/theoryguitar

Website: http://musictheoryforguitar.com