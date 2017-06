Published on Jun 25, 2017

Israel has bombed Syria two days in a row. The Israeli government says it is in response to the

alleged projectiles that were sent into Israel. Damascus says the bombings have taken place in support of terrorists on

the ground fighting against the Syrian government. And the so called international community has said nothing about Israeli .



