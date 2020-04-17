Casey Cott Dishes On KJ Apa's SURPRISE KISS On 'Riverdale'!

Published on Apr 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#Riverdale #KJApa #CaseyCott



Riverdale once again slayed our screens with another epic musical episode, but it wouldn’t be Riverdale if there weren't some unexpected surprises right? Well fans got the ultimate surprise when Casey Cott aka Kevin Keller kissed KJ Apa aka Archie Andrews during the latest episode.



What’s up guys? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio and in case you missed it, the characters of Riverdale took on the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.



There have been other musical episodes like when they did their take on Carrie and Heathers, but the latest Hedwig episode might be their best musical yet.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr