#Riverdale #KJApa #CaseyCott

Casey Cott Dishes On KJ Apa's SURPRISE KISS On 'Riverdale'!

Clevver News
4.67M
3,264 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 17, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#Riverdale #KJApa #CaseyCott

Riverdale once again slayed our screens with another epic musical episode, but it wouldn’t be Riverdale if there weren't some unexpected surprises right? Well fans got the ultimate surprise when Casey Cott aka Kevin Keller kissed KJ Apa aka Archie Andrews during the latest episode.

What’s up guys? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. back here with Clevver News bringing you all the news updates from my Clevver home studio and in case you missed it, the characters of Riverdale took on the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

There have been other musical episodes like when they did their take on Carrie and Heathers, but the latest Hedwig episode might be their best musical yet.


For More Clevver Visit:
Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver
Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver
Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV
Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to