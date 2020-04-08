Sony Reveals PlayStation 5 Controller - The DualSense

Published on Apr 8, 2020

Sony just announced the PlayStation 5's new next-gen controller, the DualSense. It comes packed with tactile/haptic feedback, a new handy ergonomic redesign, USB-C, and more!

DualSense PS5 controller features:

• USB Type-C charging
•Adaptive triggers with improve actuators/haptic feedback
• Built-in Mic lets you chat without a headset
• New Create button
• Touchpad
• Lightbars on the sides of the touchpad
• Improved battery
• Built-in speaker

Read more - https://www.tweaktown.com/news/71694/...

PS5 Coverage - https://www.tweaktown.com/tags/ps5/in...

