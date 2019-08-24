Cold War 2: US v China?

China Uncensored
835K
3,528 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 24, 2019

China and the US are accusing each other of staring another Cold War! And with a recent $8 billion fighter jet deal between the US and Taiwan, along with the US's recent exit from the INF Treaty followed by a new missile test, is there another arms race starting? After the Soviet Union fell, China is the sole great Communist super power left. Oh, and North Korea and Kim Jong-Un just had another missile test.

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
youtube.com/chinaunscripted
__
© All Rights Reserved.

hong kong protest trade war hong kong news

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to