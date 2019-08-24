Cold War 2: US v China?

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Aug 24, 2019
China and the US are accusing each other of staring another Cold War! And with a recent $8 billion fighter jet deal between the US and Taiwan, along with the US's recent exit from the INF Treaty followed by a new missile test, is there another arms race starting? After the Soviet Union fell, China is the sole great Communist super power left. Oh, and North Korea and Kim Jong-Un just had another missile test.