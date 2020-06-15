Mexico's India Inspired Artistic Swimming Routine at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Published on Jun 15, 2020

This Music Monday, we feature the performance by Mexican Artistic Swimming duet Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games to "Aaila Re Aaila", an Indian song by Daler Mehndi and Kalpana Patowary. Enjoy watching!



Are you missing your favourite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!



