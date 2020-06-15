#MusicMonday

Mexico's India Inspired Artistic Swimming Routine at Rio 2016 | Music Monday

Olympic
4.58M
532 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 15, 2020

This Music Monday, we feature the performance by Mexican Artistic Swimming duet Karem Achach and Nuria Diosdado at the 2016 Summer Olympics Games to "Aaila Re Aaila", an Indian song by Daler Mehndi and Kalpana Patowary. Enjoy watching!

Are you missing your favourite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to