Top 10 Youth Olympians who became Olympic Champions | Top Moments

Olympic
4.4M
900 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 17, 2020

This week's Top Moments video features the Top 10 Athletes who have started their Olympic career at the Youth Summer Olympic Games in Singapore 2010 or Nanjing 2014 and crowned their triumphant success a few years later with Olympic Gold! We tell you their stories - Enjoy watching!

10) Carolina Marin (ESP) - Badminton
9) Kyle Chalmers (AUS) - Swimming
8) Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) - Swimming
7) Tony Yoka (FRA) - Boxing
6) Anna Korakaki (GRE) - Shooting
5) Emma Mckeon (AUS) - Swimming
4) Chad le Clos (RSA) - Swimming
3) Jade Jones (GBR) - Taekwondo
2) Robeisy Ramirez (CUB) - Boxing
1) Yana Egorian (RUS) - Fencing

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔
http://oly.ch/Subscribe

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to