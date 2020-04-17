Top 10 Youth Olympians who became Olympic Champions | Top Moments

Published on Apr 17, 2020

This week's Top Moments video features the Top 10 Athletes who have started their Olympic career at the Youth Summer Olympic Games in Singapore 2010 or Nanjing 2014 and crowned their triumphant success a few years later with Olympic Gold! We tell you their stories - Enjoy watching!



10) Carolina Marin (ESP) - Badminton

9) Kyle Chalmers (AUS) - Swimming

8) Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) - Swimming

7) Tony Yoka (FRA) - Boxing

6) Anna Korakaki (GRE) - Shooting

5) Emma Mckeon (AUS) - Swimming

4) Chad le Clos (RSA) - Swimming

3) Jade Jones (GBR) - Taekwondo

2) Robeisy Ramirez (CUB) - Boxing

1) Yana Egorian (RUS) - Fencing



