~283~ Voter Suppression, Closed Polling Places, Rigged Media & More

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are the last contenders standing in the Democratic Primary election after Super Tuesday. Lee takes a look at what happened on Tuesday. There were obvious and less obvious attempts to undermine the progressive vote. Biden ended up being pushed as the winner of the day but the aftermath might paint a different picture. The Coronavirus, Bernie's plans for funding social programs, corporate greenwashing of the climate movement, and a strange solution to a locust swarm in Pakistan are covered in "Taking The News From Behind."

Naomi Karavani sits down with Lee to discuss an app that's encouraging people to film and report crimes that they witness. The app has, obviously, led to racial profiling and vigilantism but its critics were paid off. Anders Lee finishes the show off with a report from CPAC. The theme this year was "America vs. Socialism" and Anders noticed how scared they are that "socialism" will win.



