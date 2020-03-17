1st Openly Gay POC Malcolm Kenyatta on Climate Crisis & Historic Victory 🗳️ The Marti Report | Logo

Published on Mar 17, 2020

In today's episode of #TheMartiReport, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta—who broke ground as the first openly gay person of color elected to either chamber of his state's government—chats with host Marti Gould Cummings about the issues that matter most to him, his hopes for the 2020 election, and winning his historic run for office.



The views expressed in this episode do not in any way reflect the views of Logo or ViacomCBS.



#MalcolmKenyatta #ClimateCrisis #LogoTV



