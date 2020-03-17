1st Openly Gay POC Malcolm Kenyatta on Climate Crisis & Historic Victory 🗳️ The Marti Report | Logo

#TheMartiReport #MalcolmKenyatta #ClimateCrisis

Published on Mar 17, 2020

In today's episode of #TheMartiReport, Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta—who broke ground as the first openly gay person of color elected to either chamber of his state's government—chats with host Marti Gould Cummings about the issues that matter most to him, his hopes for the 2020 election, and winning his historic run for office.

The views expressed in this episode do not in any way reflect the views of Logo or ViacomCBS.

Logo is a leading entertainment brand inspired by and for the LGBTQ+ community and reflects the creative class across television, digital and social platforms. Logo features one-of-a-kind personalities, shows, specials, and unique stories. From hit series like RuPaul's Drag Race, to legendary movies and sitcoms The Golden Girls, AbFab, Will&Grace and more, Logo TV provides an entertainment experience outside the boundaries of what's expected.

