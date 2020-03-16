Chinese firm finishes capping 1st business skyscraper in Egypt's new capital

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) has finished the capping of the first skyscraper in the CBD of Egypt's New Administrative Capital.
Meanwhile, the first curtain wall unit body was installed on another building, marking the start of the external curtain wall installation stage.
The CBD project CSCEC is currently working on composed of 20 towers, including the Iconic Tower, and will be delivered by 2022.
The 385m high Iconic Tower is expected to be the tallest skyscraper in Africa upon completion.

