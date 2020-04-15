Bhad Bhabie Makes Racist Remarks After Blackfishing Backlash!

Published on Apr 15, 2020

Bhad Bhabie posted controversial videos last week where her skin appeared to be a darker shade and now she’s addressing blackfishing allegations getting herself into even more trouble online.



Danielle Bregoli has found herself in hot water yet AGAIN.





