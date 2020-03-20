Top 10 Fastest Ever Men's 50m Freestyle at the Olympics | Top Moments

Check out the Fastest Men's 50m Freestyle Swimming Races in Olympic history! Do we forgot someone? Let us know in the comments!
10) Anthony Ervin (USA) Rio 2016 - Semi-Final
9) Andriy Govorov (UKR) Rio 2016 - Semi-Final
8) Amaury Levaux (FRA) - Beijing 2008 - Heat 12
7) Amaury Leveaux (FRA) - Beijing 2008 - Final
6) Florent Manaudou (FRA) - Rio 2016 - Final
5) Anthony Ervin (USA) - Rio 2016 - Final
4) Florent Manaudou (FRA) - London 2012 - Final
3) Cesar Cielo (BRA) - Beijing 2008 - Semi-Final
2) Florent Manaudou (FRA) - Rio 2016 - Semi-Final
1) Cesar Cielo (BRA) - Beijing 2008 - Final
