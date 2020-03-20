Top 10 Fastest Ever Men's 50m Freestyle at the Olympics | Top Moments

Published on Mar 20, 2020

Check out the Fastest Men's 50m Freestyle Swimming Races in Olympic history! Do we forgot someone? Let us know in the comments!



10) Anthony Ervin (USA) Rio 2016 - Semi-Final

9) Andriy Govorov (UKR) Rio 2016 - Semi-Final

8) Amaury Levaux (FRA) - Beijing 2008 - Heat 12

7) Amaury Leveaux (FRA) - Beijing 2008 - Final

6) Florent Manaudou (FRA) - Rio 2016 - Final

5) Anthony Ervin (USA) - Rio 2016 - Final

4) Florent Manaudou (FRA) - London 2012 - Final

3) Cesar Cielo (BRA) - Beijing 2008 - Semi-Final

2) Florent Manaudou (FRA) - Rio 2016 - Semi-Final

1) Cesar Cielo (BRA) - Beijing 2008 - Final



