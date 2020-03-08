Willie "The Lion" DVD (2004) [Rare Ragtime / Swing / Early Jazz Piano / Stride Piano Documentary]

Published on Mar 8, 2020

Willie The Lion DVD written, produced and directed by Marc Fields. Narrated by Joe Morton.



This is a rare documentary I came across and decided to upload. I do NOT own the rights to this and tbh I'm not sure if this will get deleted or anything.

Several parts of max 30 seconds of this documentary are uploaded by several people on YouTube but not the documentary in its entirety.



Even if you don't like Willie "The Lion" Smith, in this documentary multiple people give their opinion on Willie and the jazz from that era.

Enjoy!



Wikipedia:

William Henry Joseph Bonaparte Bertholf Smith, also known as "The Lion", was an American jazz pianist and one of the masters of the stride style, usually grouped with James P. Johnson and Thomas "Fats" Waller as the three greatest practitioners of the genre in its golden age, from about 1920 to 1943.



By the early 1910s he was playing in New York City and Atlantic City, New Jersey. Smith served in World War I, where he saw action in France, and played drum with the African-American regimental band led by Tim Brymn. He also played basketball with the regimental team.



Legend has it that his nickname "The Lion" came from his reported bravery while serving as a heavy artillery gunner. He was a decorated veteran of the 350th Field Artillery, a regiment of the Buffalo Soldiers.

