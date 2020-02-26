Pete Davidson SLAMS Ariana Grande In New Special! Charlotte Awbery DEBUNKS Fake Claims! (DHR)

Published on Feb 26, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#PeteDavidson #ArianaGrande #CharlotteAwbery



Sussan and Emile have your daily roundup of today’s hottest stories from Pete Davidson SLAMMING Ariana Grande In New Special to Charlotte Awbery DEBUNKING Fake Claims! Get the scoop on the hottest topics right here on the Daily Hollywood Rundown.



For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/sussan_mourad