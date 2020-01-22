Ross Lynch & Jaz Sinclair CONFIRM Relationship In A TikTok!

Published on Jan 22, 2020

Well it looks like Hollywood’s newest, youngest bad boy is finally confirming those long standing rumors that he is officially tied down and off the market.What’s up guys it’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and don’t worry - Jaz Sinclair isn’t dating a serial killer, she’s just dating someone who plays one on TV.Ross Lynch, AKA Harvey Kinkle in “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina”, AKA Jeffrey Dahmer in “My Friend Dahmer”, seemingly confirmed his relationship with Jaz Sinclair in what else but a TikTok.Man I love 2020 already.Well, he never explicitly said that he and Jaz are boyfriend/girlfriend, but the tik tok pretty much speaks for itself. I mean, look at how cute they are together! That smoulder at the end gets me every time. And Twitter came to the same conclusion that these two are officially in a relationship.These two certainly are a power couple!But some others were, uh, less than thrilled to see that Ross was officially off the market.The two probably met on set of ‘The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’. Jaz is also one of Ross’s costars in the show. She plays Rosalind Walker, one of Sabrina’s close friends.But it looks like her and Ross are even closer.There have been rumors that the two have been dating for a long time now, going as far back as 2018 when The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina first aired on the CW.Back then, in October of 2018, an editor for the CW took a video of Ross and Jaz at a party that they were all at. The two were dancing with each other, not unlike the tik tok that we know and love today! And the editor who posted the video to her story captioned it “Cute couple alert”And now that we think about it, the signs have been there all along.Like, at the premiere for the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina that same month, in October 2018, when Ross and Jaz took this coupley photo together.And they’re not afraid to get spooky with it.In fact, they’re really not shy about posting photos together and we love that.Ross, who is also a musician, posts videos of them making music together to his social media fairly often.Seriously so cute and she’s got such a great voice! Maybe she’ll make an appearance on Katy Keene as well when that comes out! The two have also been spotted out and about at events together through all of 2019.And most recently, the Balmain menswear fashion show at Paris Fashion Week. If their outfits look familiar, that’s because this is the event they were getting ready for in that tik tok vid.They were seen sitting next to another actor, Rome Flynn.So not only are they attending events together, they’re traveling to different countries together and reportedly sharing adjoining hotel rooms too. And if that isn’t proof that these two are dating, then nothing is. But let’s say all of that didn’t convince you… well then, don’t worry, because we have even more proof.And it’s straight from the source.Shortly after that tik tok clip blew up, Jaz posted this series of photos to her instagram account.Yup, they’re holding handsAnd here they are linking arms at that Balmain show they were just at. See the resemblance? They also enjoyed the rainy nights snuggling under one umbrella.So the proof is in the pudding. These two are most certainly in a relationship, and they’re not trying to hide it anymore.And we are happy for them! They make a really cute couple. Don’t you agree? What do you guys think? Let me know your thoughts in the comment section below.And then click on that subscribe button to make sure you’re getting all of our updates right when we send them out! I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!



