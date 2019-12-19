Emma Watson DITCHES 'Little Women' Co-Stars On Press Tour, Hangs With 'HP' Cast Instead!

Published on Dec 19, 2019

Christmas came early for Harry Potter fans! Some of the cast members from our favorite franchise reunited for a holiday gathering; however, Emma Watson is skipping out on promoting her latest movie “Little Women!” Was there trouble on set?!



What’s up guys? It’s Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and if you weren’t already feeling festive, the Harry Potter cast will certainly get you into the spirit.



Tom Felton AKA Draco Malfoy just shared these pics of the Hogwarts crew on Instagram and it’s the reunion I didn’t know I needed.



Tom captioned the post saying quote, “Seasons greetings from my school mates. @mattdavelewis & I mid debate x #gryfindorVSslytherin”



I love that even they still debate about this because I know a lot of us still do!



It’s been over eight years since the last “Harry Potter” movie was released...



So in case you don’t recognize everyone in the pic because they’re all grown up from left to right we’ve got Draco, Emma Watson AKA Hermoine Granger, Evanna Lynch AKA Luna Lovegood, Bonnie Wright AKA Ginny Weasley, and Matt Lewis AKA Neville Longbottom.



Emma Watson also shared the pics writing simply quote, “Merry Christmas from us”



And fans lost all chill in the comment section of these pics.



One person wrote quote, “wow this is pure perfection” with a bunch of crying emojis.



Another said quote, “OK BUT WHERES HARRY AND RON THEN? HAPPY EARLY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!”



And another fan wrote what we’ve all been thinking for months saying quote, “still secretly waiting for Hermione and Malfoy to get together, the realest two cuties Emma and Tom, I stan”



Which brings me to my next point.



I would be remiss if we didn’t bring up the fact that Emma and Tom are standing next to each other in these photos after fans have been speculating that these two might be secretly dating for months.



While they’ve both denied the dating rumors and Emma told us all about loving being self-partnered (which is basically her saying she’s single…)



The rumors started because Tom and Emma have been seen spending a suspicious amount of time together.



Tom posted this pic of him and Emma on Instagram, and while the picture alone would usually make my head spin, it’s the details that make all Dramione shippers almost explode. We’ve talked about these details before. First of all, they looked extremely cozy together in South Africa while wearing their pajamas as Tom teaches Emma how to play the guitar.



Which obviously sparked about a thousand more questions like…



Why were they in South Africa together? Were they working on another movie together? Or did they have a sleepover? Why else would they be in pajamas together?



We never actually got confirmation of anything at the time that pic was posted, but we never stopped asking questions because both Emma and Tom are single.



And more recently, Rupert Grint AKA Ron Weasley, said that he wouldn't be surprised if something did happen between them because of their Harry Potter days.



Rupert told ET that quote, “Yeah, I could see them together. There was always something. There was a little bit of a spark. I don’t want to start anything. No one really dated on set.”



So we took that as like half a confirmation.



But Rupert went on to explain the chemistry between Emma and Tom.



He said quote, “There were some sparks, but we were kids. It was like any kind of playground romance, yeah. I didn't have any sparks. I was spark-free.”



So whether or not there is or could be a romance, we just love that they are at least still great friends - But who knows what the future holds!



Anyway, you’d think that these HP pics posted to Instagram are harmless right?



But I want to know what you guys think. Why do you think Emma chose not to participate in the press days for Little Woman? And also, can we talk about that Harry Potter reunion?! Alright, get to talking down in the comment section below.



But I want to know what you guys think. Why do you think Emma chose not to participate in the press days for Little Woman? And also, can we talk about that Harry Potter reunion?!





