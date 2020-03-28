How the city’s annual marathon inspires hope for the people of Minamisoma | Aftershocks

Olympic triathlete Nishiuchi Hiroyuki discovers how the spirit of his hometown remains strong despite the adversities they have faced.

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, sports teams and athletes are helping their nation to heal: https://oly.ch/Aftershock

