How the city’s annual marathon inspires hope for the people of Minamisoma | Aftershocks

Loading...
Working...
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Olympic triathlete Nishiuchi Hiroyuki discovers how the spirit of his hometown remains strong despite the adversities they have faced.In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake, sports teams and athletes are helping their nation to heal: https://oly.ch/AftershockSubscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
Loading playlists...