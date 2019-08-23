Donald Trump: “I am the chosen one” on China Trade

Published on Aug 23, 2019

Donald Trump calls himself the chosen one on China trade. Pepe the Frog becomes a symbol of the Hong Kong protest movement. Facebook, Twitter and even YouTube stand up to Chinese disinformation. Simon Cheng, an employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong is detained in Mainland China. Macau elects a new leader. And a Belt and Road failure. That and more on this week's China news headlines!



