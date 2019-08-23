#donaldtrump #hongkong #tradewar

Donald Trump: “I am the chosen one” on China Trade

China Uncensored
835K
4,016 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 23, 2019

Donald Trump calls himself the chosen one on China trade. Pepe the Frog becomes a symbol of the Hong Kong protest movement. Facebook, Twitter and even YouTube stand up to Chinese disinformation. Simon Cheng, an employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong is detained in Mainland China. Macau elects a new leader. And a Belt and Road failure. That and more on this week's China news headlines!

YouTube demonetizes our channels! We need your support!!
https://www.patreon.com/ChinaUncensored

We also accept bitcoin!
http://www.chinauncensored.tv/bitcoin/

Make sure to share this video with your friends!
__
Subscribe for updates:
https://www.youtube.com/ChinaUncensor...

__
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChinaUncensored
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/ChinaUncensored
Instagram: http://instagram.com/ChinaUncensored

or check out the China Unscripted Podcast!
http://chinaunscripted.libsyn.com/
__
© All Rights Reserved.

yuen long attack hong kong police

#donaldtrump #hongkong #tradewar

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to