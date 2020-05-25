Alex and Maia Shibutani's Figure Skating Gala to "That's Life" | Music Monday

Published on May 25, 2020

Enjoy Alex and Maia Shibutani's amazing Figure Skating Gala performance from the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang to "That's Life" by Frank Sinatra feat. Jay-Z.



