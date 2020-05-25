Alex and Maia Shibutani's Figure Skating Gala to "That's Life" | Music Monday

Loading...
Enjoy Alex and Maia Shibutani's amazing Figure Skating Gala performance from the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang to "That's Life" by Frank Sinatra feat. Jay-Z.Are you missing your favorite Olympic performance to music? Just let us know in the comments and we will add them to a future #MusicMonday!Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympicVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
