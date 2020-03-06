#Sheroes

Sheroes | Melody Donchet, champion freestyle footballer

Published on Mar 6, 2020

From a hobby to a passion that consumes her. Melody Donchet, a five-time world freestyle football champion, pays tribute to the love of her life in the latest episode of our Sheroes series.

A fan of freestyling? Then you'll love this! If you want to become great, this is the level of dedication you'll need.

