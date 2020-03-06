Sheroes | Melody Donchet, champion freestyle footballer

Loading...
From a hobby to a passion that consumes her. Melody Donchet, a five-time world freestyle football champion, pays tribute to the love of her life in the latest episode of our Sheroes series.A fan of freestyling? Then you'll love this! If you want to become great, this is the level of dedication you'll need.More #Sheroes: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...Get your football fill from FIFA:Subscribe to FIFATV: https://www.youtube.com/FIFATV FIFA World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/fifawomensw... FIFA World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup FIFA Women’s World Cup on Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC FIFA World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcupFIFA Women’s World Cup on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswo...
